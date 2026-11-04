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Minda Corporation shares fall 6%; Choice, Monarch retain 'Buy' calls

Minda Corporation shares fall 6%; Choice, Monarch retain 'Buy' calls

MINDACORP680.00(0.67%)

Minda Corporation reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,189 crore for Q2 FY27, up 42.6% year-on-year (YoY).

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 2:55 PM IST
Minda Corporation shares fall 6%; Choice, Monarch retain 'Buy' callsMinda Corporation stock touched a low of Rs 642.15, down 6.26% from its previous close of Rs 685.

Shares of Minda Corporation Ltd declined as much as 6% in Wednesday's trade, even as two brokerages remained positive on the auto components maker following its September  quarter results. Choice Institutional Equities retained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 860, while Monarch Networth Capital also recommended Buy, setting a higher target of Rs 985. Monarch sees potential upside of up to 44%, citing rising content per vehicle and growth opportunities from the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

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The stock touched a low of Rs 642.15, down 6.26% from its previous close of Rs 685. The shares opened at Rs 670 and touched a high of Rs 684.50 during the session.

Minda Corporation reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 2,189 crore for Q2 FY27, up 42.6% year-on-year (YoY). Ebitda increased 44.7% to Rs 257 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded 17 basis points to 11.8%. Profit after tax rose 68.9% to Rs 143 crore. The company said revenue growth was supported by demand across vehicle segments, product premiumisation and an expanding customer base.

Choice Institutional Equities said the company delivered its highest-ever quarterly performance, with growth significantly ahead of the automotive industry's approximately 18% expansion during the quarter. It highlighted strong order wins, rising electronic content and faster EV product ramp-ups as key growth drivers. The brokerage retained its Buy rating and Rs 860 target price, implying a potential upside of 25.6% from its reference price of Rs 685.

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Monarch Networth Capital also maintained a positive view, arguing that Minda Corporation is positioned to benefit from increasing content per vehicle. Its Buy recommendation comes with a target price of Rs 985, implying an upside of around 44% from the Rs 685 reference price.

The company's EV-related products accounted for approximately 35% of new order wins in Q2 FY27. Choice noted that EV product revenue grew 113% YoY, contributing 10% of Minda Corporation's revenue. It also highlighted lifetime orders worth more than Rs 1,000 crore for TFT instrument clusters, with production expected to begin from FY28, and a 3.5 kW charger order valued at over Rs 400 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 2:55 PM IST
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