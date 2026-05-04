Urban Company, Blue Jet Healthcare shares: LKP analyst gives 'Buy' calls; check target prices, stop loss, more

Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday's session on a positive note, although they pared a significant portion of their intraday gains amid mixed sectoral trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 355.90 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 77,269.40, while the NSE Nifty index advanced 121.75 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 24,119.30. However, both indices retreated sharply from their day's highs, with Sensex falling 641.35 points from 77,910.75 and Nifty slipping 170.9 points from 24,290.20.

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Buying in pharma, healthcare, realty and metal stocks supported the market, while weakness in IT, banking and media counters capped the upside. Gains in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Eternal Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) helped benchmarks remain in the green despite the pullback.

Broader markets also showed resilience, with Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.63 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.70 per cent.

For Tuesday's trade, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, shared his views on Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd and Urban Company Ltd from a short-term trading perspective.

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Blue Jet Healthcare | Buy @ Rs 475-470 | Stop Loss: Rs 445 | Target: Rs 520

LKP's Bhuva said, "The stock has witnessed a strong consolidation breakout backed by significant volume, indicating robust buying interest. It is sustaining above its short-term and mid-term moving averages, reflecting a positive trend structure. Additionally, the stock has reclaimed its 100-day moving average, which further strengthens the bullish outlook. Momentum indicators are also signaling strength, supporting the ongoing uptrend. Overall, this setup suggests continuation of the upside move, with momentum likely to remain positive in the near term."

Urban Company | Buy on dips @ Rs 148-150 | Stop Loss: Rs 142 | Target: Rs 165

He noted, "The stock has witnessed a rounding pattern breakout supported by strong volumes, indicating accumulation and potential trend reversal. It is sustaining above its 10-day moving average, reflecting short-term strength in price action. Traders may consider buying on dips towards Rs 148–150, with a stop loss placed at Rs 142, for an expected upside target of Rs 165 level."