Mother of all market crashes in 2026? Finfluencer breaks down fears and what’s overhyped

2026 is being touted as the “mother of all crashes” and finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava says the warning signs are real. In a new video, the Wisdom Hatch founder points to a 100-year-old forecasting model that’s eerily accurate and warns: “The next great time to be selling all your equities is 2026.”

Shrivastava cites the Samuel Benner cycle—a long-range stock market chart that has historically predicted major downturns, including the 1945 post-war shock, the 1999 dot-com bust, and the 2020 COVID crash. “This chart has been fairly accurate… and it’s now signaling a bubble burst in 2026,” he warns.

While many fear an AI-fueled tech bubble akin to 1999, Shrivastava says the fundamentals differ. “Everyone is running after AI stocks… so yes, it’s a bubble,” he says, pointing to Nvidia’s 60x growth in six years. But unlike 1999, he argues, today’s demand outpaces supply. “You can only raise prices 15%—as Nvidia just did—if there’s a shortage. So I don’t think a crash is coming from AI correcting.”

He dismisses the idea that U.S. debt or dollar collapse will trigger disaster. “The U.S. holds over 8,000 tons of gold, worth nearly $888 billion,” he says, noting it’s still valued at a 1973 book price of $42/oz. “If Trump revalues gold—or Bitcoin holdings—that alone could shrink the debt. Debt collapse is unlikely.”

Shrivastava also takes on fears of a dollar dethroning. “Yes, the dollar is down—but it’s not at historic lows. And what replaces it? China? Would you trust China over the U.S.?” he asks.

As for market earnings, he calls the 2025 dip triggered by Trump’s tariffs a “buying opportunity.” His portfolio, he claims, now beats 99% of Indian mutual funds. “Even Warren Buffett times the market. SIPs won’t make you rich—you have to learn to move with the data.”

Still, Shrivastava urges caution. “You should do 80/20. Keep 70–80% in the market, 20% in cash,” he advises, while also pushing investments into biotech, AI, and healthcare—sectors he says are poised for 2026 earnings growth.

His final warning: most macro fears—from U.S. debt to AI hype—don’t hold up under scrutiny. But hidden shocks—like a war or a COVID-style event—remain the wild cards. “Unless we have that kind of black swan, a 2026 crash seems unlikely.”