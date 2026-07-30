MTAR Technologies share price under pressure, can stellar Q1 earnings lift sentiment?  

The stock of the leading precision engineering, manufacturing and integrator firm has zoomed 116% this year.

MTAR Technologies stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day but higher than 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

Total 0.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 49.36 crore on Wednesday.

MTAR Technologies has seven manufacturing facilities, including an export-oriented unit located in Hyderabad, and has been serving defence, aerospace and energy sectors for more than four decades.

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It works with clients such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and US-based Bloom Energy Corp, besides catering to other well-known establishments like Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).