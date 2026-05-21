MTAR Technologies, Triveni Turbine shares rise up to 8% today; here's why

Shares of MTAR Technologies and Triveni Turbine rose up to 7.5% in early deals on Thursday. While shares of aerospace & defence major MTAR Technologies gained 6.15%, stock of Triveni Turbine rose up to 7.55%.

MTAR Technologies

The rally in MTAR Technologies shares came after the management of the firm raised revenue guidance FY27. The company has expressed confidence in the execution of orders on hand. Subsequently, it raised guidance for FY'27 from 50% revenue growth to 80% plus - revenue growth, plus/minus 5%, with clear EBITDA margins of around 24% for the year, mainly due to initial expansion of capacities in various sectors in clean energy, which has already commissioned.

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MTAR Technologies shares rose 6.15% to a record high of Rs 7918 in late morning deals today against the previous close of Rs 7459.05. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 24,012 crore. The stock has gained 226 per cent in 2026 and risen 374% in a year.

MTAR Technologies stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Total 2.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 210.99 crore.

The defence sector stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1391 on August 29, 2025.

MTAR Technologies has seven manufacturing facilities, including an export-oriented unit located in Hyderabad, and has been serving defence, aerospace and energy sectors for more than four decades.

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It works with clients such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and US-based Bloom Energy Corp, besides catering to other well-known establishments like Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

Triveni Turbines

Shares of Triveni Turbines rose 7.55% to Rs 707.40 today against the previous close of Rs 657.70. The rally in the stock came on the back of stellar Q4 earnings.

In Q4, the turbine major firm logged a record revenue of Rs 680 crore, rising 26.3% from Rs 538 crore in the year ago.

The company logged a 8.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit in Q4 to Rs 101.9 crore against Rs 93.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA climbed 6.3 per cent to Rs 128 crore from Rs 120.4 crore in the year-ago period. However, EBITDA margin fell to 18.8 per cent from 22.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

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The company clocked its highest ever annual revenue at Rs 2181 crore, an increase of 9% YoY. Exports contributed 58% of total revenue and grew 30.1% YoY. Aftermarket revenue contributed 27.5%, down 6.7% YoY. The Triveni Turbine stock has surged 16.47% since the Q4 earnings were announced on May 18.