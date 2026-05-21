Can you soon withdraw PF via UPI? Here's what it means for salaried workers

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers could soon get faster access to their retirement savings as the government moves toward enabling EPF withdrawals through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The proposed feature aims to simplify the fund withdrawal process and reduce waiting time for millions of salaried employees across India.

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The development was recently confirmed by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who said testing for the facility has already been completed. The move is part of a wider effort by EPFO to modernize services, improve digital access, and enhance the user experience for more than seven crore EPFO members.

"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Once introduced, the new system could mark a significant change in how employees access their provident fund savings, especially during emergencies or immediate financial needs.

Here are the top things EPFO members should know:

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1. EPF withdrawal through UPI

Under the proposed facility, EPFO subscribers will be able to directly transfer eligible EPF balances into their linked bank accounts through UPI. Members will first be able to see the amount available for withdrawal and initiate the transaction using a UPI-based process.

To complete the transaction securely, subscribers will need to authenticate using their linked UPI PIN. This is expected to provide a simpler and faster alternative compared to traditional claim procedures.

After funds are credited to bank accounts, users can spend them through digital payment apps or withdraw cash through debit cards and ATMs.

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2. Current withdrawal process

At present, EPFO members are required to submit withdrawal claims before accessing their EPF balances. While the process has become more digitized over time, it still involves application filing and processing timelines.

To reduce delays, EPFO introduced an auto-settlement mechanism where eligible claims are processed electronically without manual intervention. Claims under this system are usually settled within three days.

The organisation has also increased the auto-settlement limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, allowing members to access larger sums more quickly.

3. When withdrawals are allowed

Currently, EPF advances can be accessed for approved purposes such as illness, education expenses, marriage, and housing-related needs. The quicker UPI-based mechanism could make access to such funds more efficient.

The Labour Ministry is also reportedly working on a structure where a part of EPF savings remains protected while a larger portion becomes available for quick withdrawal through linked accounts.

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4. EPFO services on WhatsApp

Apart from UPI integration, EPFO plans to use WhatsApp to improve communication and member support. Users will be able to start interactions by sending "Hello" to EPFO's verified WhatsApp account, identified through a green verification tick.

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The messaging platform is expected to support services such as balance checks, viewing recent transactions, tracking claim status, and receiving updates. Regional language support may also be introduced.

5. EPFO's efficiency

The organisation also highlighted a reduction in pending legal and consumer-related disputes through targeted campaigns and faster disposal efforts. According to the ministry, litigation pendency has fallen sharply over the last two years.

For millions of salaried employees, the proposed UPI withdrawal system could represent another step toward faster and more accessible retirement fund management. If implemented smoothly, it may significantly reduce waiting periods and bring EPFO services closer to the instant digital experience users have come to expect.

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