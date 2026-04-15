Mukesh Ambani-backed firm Q4 results: Check stock dividend history, previews, target price

Jio Financial Services Dividend: Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Financial Services Ltd is set to announce a dividend for its shareholders along with its financial results for the March 2026 quarter. The company will also host a concall for the investors and analysts to post its quarterly earnings.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026; and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, said the Jio Financial.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jio Financial Services demerger

Shares of Jio Financial Services were demerged from Reliance Industries Ltd in July 2023 and the stock was listed at the bourses on August 21, 2023. Eligible shareholders got one share of Jio Financial for every one share of Reliance Industries held as on the record date that is July 20, 2023. The stock was listed at Rs 262 on NSE and Rs 265 on BSE.



Jio Financial dividend history

Post its demerger in July 2023, Jio Financial Services has announced dividend only once. The stock trade ex-dividend in August 2025, when the company announced a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for its shareholders. Dividend, if announced on Friday, shall be the second dividend announcement by the company.



Advertisement

Jio Financial Service stock performance

Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped 2.75 per cent to Rs 244.20 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The stock has remained flat in the last one year, while it is down 20 per cent in 2026 so far. The stock has lost more than 23 per cent of value in the last six months.

Shares of Jio Financial have tanked nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 338.45, while they are down 37 per cent from their all time high around Rs 380 apeice hit in April 2024. The stock had hit its 52-week low at Rs 223.30 on March 30, 2026, while its all time high was seen around in March 2025.



Advertisement

Jio Financial Q4 results preview

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is expecting Jio Financial to report a 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the net interest income to Rs 432.3 crore, while operating profit may see a 30 per cent YoY growth at Rs 485.4, majorly driving by other income. Net profit is earmarked at Rs 412.3 crore, up 30 per cent YoY.

Motilal Oswal expects Jio credit to report AUM growth of 30 per cent QoQ and sees interest income to improve, driven by strong AUM growth in Jio credit. "Credit costs in Jio credit should remain benign and commentary on NBFC growth outlook and progress in other businesses to be key monitorable," it added.



Jio Financial Target Prices:

Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' rating on Jio Financial with a target price of Rs 320 on the stock. DR Choksey Finserv had an 'accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305.