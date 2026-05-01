GST collections hit record high in April, rise 8.7% to ₹2.43 lakh crore

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about ₹2.43 lakh crore, government data showed on Friday.

The growth was driven by a significant rise in import-related taxes, which outdid domestic collections during the start of the new fiscal year.

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The latest collection was higher than the previous all-time high of over ₹2.23 lakh crore recorded in April last year. After adjusting for refunds, net GST mop-up rose 7.3 per cent to about ₹2.11 lakh crore.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 4.3 per cent to over ₹1.85 lakh crore, while GST mop-up from imports increased 25.8 per cent to ₹57,580 crore in April 2026. Refunds during April were up 19.3 per cent to ₹31,793 crore.

The April GST data showed a record gross collection, with higher revenues from domestic transactions and imports, while net collections stood at about ₹2.11 lakh crore after refunds were adjusted.

According to data, Maharashtra (40%), Karnataka (42%), Telangana (36%) and Puducherry (108%) recorded strong on-year growth in April.