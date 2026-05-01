Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
GST collections hit record high in April, rise 8.7% to ₹2.43 lakh crore

GST collections hit record high in April, rise 8.7% to ₹2.43 lakh crore

India's gross GST collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record ₹2.43 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 1, 2026 12:15 PM IST
GST collections hit record high in April, rise 8.7% to ₹2.43 lakh croreThe growth was driven by a significant rise in import-related taxes, which outdid domestic collections during the start of the new fiscal year. 
SUMMARY
  • Net GST collections reached about Rs 2.11 lakh crore after refunds adjustment
  • Domestic transaction revenues rose 4.3 per cent, crossing Rs 1.85 lakh crore
  • GST mop-up from imports surged 25.8 per cent to Rs 57,580 crore

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about ₹2.43 lakh crore, government data showed on Friday.

The growth was driven by a significant rise in import-related taxes, which outdid domestic collections during the start of the new fiscal year. 

Advertisement

The latest collection was higher than the previous all-time high of over ₹2.23 lakh crore recorded in April last year. After adjusting for refunds, net GST mop-up rose 7.3 per cent to about ₹2.11 lakh crore.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 4.3 per cent to over ₹1.85 lakh crore, while GST mop-up from imports increased 25.8 per cent to ₹57,580 crore in April 2026. Refunds during April were up 19.3 per cent to ₹31,793 crore.

The April GST data showed a record gross collection, with higher revenues from domestic transactions and imports, while net collections stood at about ₹2.11 lakh crore after refunds were adjusted.

According to data, Maharashtra (40%), Karnataka (42%), Telangana (36%) and Puducherry (108%) recorded strong on-year growth in April. 

Published on: May 1, 2026 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today