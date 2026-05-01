From LPG to credit cards: 5 big money changes kicking in from May 1

A fresh set of financial changes comes into effect from May 1, impacting banking, digital payments, credit cards, taxation, and the broader investment ecosystem. These updates are part of a wider regulatory push aimed at improving transparency, strengthening compliance, and reducing misuse or excessive risk-taking across financial markets.

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LPG prices for May 2026

Indian oil marketing companies have revised LPG prices for May 2026, with a mixed impact across categories. While prices of standard domestic cylinders and key commercial segments remain largely stable, smaller cylinders and select categories have seen price adjustments.

The most notable change is in the 5 kg LPG cylinder segment, where prices have increased by ₹261 per unit effective May 1. In Mumbai, the 5 kg XTRALITE filled cylinder is priced at ₹339, while non-domestic variants can go up to ₹1,757.5 depending on usage type. In Delhi, the base price for a similar 5 kg cylinder starts at ₹339 but can rise sharply for tertiary sale categories.

This pricing shift comes alongside a strong government push toward expanding access to smaller cylinders. According to official data, more than 9,550 awareness camps have been conducted since April 3, 2026, resulting in the sale of over 1.59 lakh 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders. These are specifically targeted at migrant workers, daily wage earners, and individuals without permanent residential documentation.

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To further improve accessibility, mini LPG cylinders such as Indane Chhotu, Bharat Gas Mini, and HP Gas Appu are now available over the counter. These require minimal documentation and do not need address proof or a security deposit, making them easier to adopt for first-time or temporary users.

Mutual fund distributors

In the investment ecosystem, distributors will need to align with stricter identity and disclosure norms from May 1, 2026. The new framework applies to mutual fund distributors (MFDs), SIF distributors (SIFDs), and PMS distributors.

Under these rules, distributors must prominently display their registered name and registration number across all communication platforms, including social media profiles, websites, email signatures, visiting cards, and promotional materials. The objective is to eliminate ambiguity and ensure that investors can clearly identify and verify the credentials of intermediaries.

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Additionally, the regulation introduces standardised naming conventions based on product categories. Mutual fund distributors must use AMFI-registered ARN titles, while those dealing in SIFs and PMS products must adopt corresponding identifiers such as SIFD and APRN. This replaces inconsistent or self-styled titles with uniform, regulator-aligned terminology, improving credibility and accountability across the ecosystem.

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Banking and digital payments

Beyond intermediaries, end-users will also see changes in everyday banking and digital payment systems. Banks are tightening security protocols, particularly around two-factor authentication (2FA). As a result, users may experience more frequent OTPs, PIN validations, and biometric checks when using UPI, debit cards, and net banking services.

ATM usage rules are also being revised. Cardless cash withdrawals carried out via UPI will now be included within the monthly free transaction limit set by banks. Once this limit is exceeded, customers may incur charges ranging from ₹17 to ₹21 per transaction, depending on the bank’s policy.

Credit card rules

Credit card users will see multiple changes, both at the regulatory and issuer level. The Reserve Bank of India’s revised norms will alter how overdue amounts are treated. Late payment charges will now apply only after a three-day grace period. However, the charges will still be calculated from the original statement due date, effectively tightening repayment discipline.

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Banks have also revised their fee structures and benefits. As per the SBI website, late payment charges will be ₹100 for outstanding dues between ₹100 and ₹500, and ₹500 for dues between ₹500 and ₹1,000, with other charges remaining unchanged. In addition, the annual fee waiver on the BPCL SBI Credit Card will now require annual spending of ₹1 lakh, up from the earlier threshold of ₹50,000.

Other issuers are introducing similar changes. IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank will levy a 1% surcharge plus GST on high-value utility bill payments exceeding ₹20,000 and ₹15,000 respectively within a billing cycle. IDFC First Bank has also reduced complimentary domestic airport lounge access to two visits per quarter for select cards. Meanwhile, Axis Bank and some other issuers have increased charges on rent payments, making such transactions less attractive.

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Tax and compliance changes

Tax compliance rules are also becoming stricter. Instead of focusing only on individual high-value transactions, authorities will now monitor cumulative cash transactions over the financial year. PAN will be mandatory if total cash transactions exceed ₹10 lakh annually.

This marks a shift toward broader financial surveillance and aims to plug gaps in reporting by tracking aggregate behavior rather than isolated transactions. Together, these changes signal a clear move toward greater transparency, tighter compliance, and more disciplined financial usage across the system.