Multibagger defence firm wins Rs 483-crore order from Coal India arm, check stock reaction

Shares of Solar Industries India Limited were trading on a flat note even as the defence firm said it has received order worth Rs 483 crore for supply of bulk explosives to South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) (Subsidiary Company) of Coal India Limited, to be delivered over a period of two years.

In the current session, Solar Industries India stock was trading at Rs 14,036 against the previous close of Rs 14,145 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.27 lakh crore. Total 3650 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.12 crore on BSE. The stock had a beta of 1 in the last one year, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Solar Industries India stands at 50.1, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Shares of Solar Industries India have risen 65.34% from their 52 week-low of Rs 8479.30 reached on February 28, 2025. The defence stock hit a record high of Rs 17,805 on June 30 this year. The defence sector stock has clocked multibagger returns of 172% and 1212.40% in two and five years, respectively.

"We are pleased to share that our Company, Solar Industries India Limited has received order worth INR 483 Crores for Supply of Bulk Explosives to SECL (Subsidiary Company) of Coal India Limited, to be delivered over a period of 2 years," said the defence firm.

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.