Multibagger defence stock in focus on Rs 460-crore contract win; check details

Shares of Avantel are in focus today after the firm said it has won a defence communication contract worth Rs 459.90 crore. Avantel stock closed 2.28% higher at Rs 121 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 118.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3215 crore.

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"We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received a Rate Contract worth of Rs.459.90 Crore (Rupees Four Hundred Fifty-Nine Crore and Ninety Lakh Only) exclusive of taxes, vide Contract Ref No: ZMBL/Avantel/RTIS/01255079A/01, mail dated March 24, 2026, for Supply and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of Satellite Communication Equipment’s from M/s. Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Limited," said Avantel.

The multibagger defence stock has risen 393% in three years and zoomed 1906% in five years.

Avantel shares hit a 52-week low of Rs 90.30 on April 7, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 215 on October 10, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Avantel stock stands at 33.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Avantel shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day averages.

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Avantel is engaged in the manufacturing of wireless front-end, satellite communication, embedded systems, signal processing, network management and software development and rendering related customer support services.