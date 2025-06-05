Multibagger metal stock hits record high on fresh order win 

Welspun Corp shares hit a record high on Thursday after the firm said it received the award of a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes and Bends, with Anti Corrosion and CWC coating. This is for a critical offshore project in the Middle East.

Welspun Corp shares rose 6.31% to Rs 969.05 on BSE on Thursday. The stock has gained 95% in a year and risen 263% in two years. Earlier, Welspun Corp stock opened higher at Rs 920.30 against the previous close of Rs 911.45. Market cap of Welspun Corp stood at Rs 25,320 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 469 on June 5, 2024.

Welspun Corp shares have gained 327% in three years and risen 1185% in five years.

"This award underlines our commitment to advanced technology, highest quality standards and impeccable track record of servicing sour service requirements, making us a preferred and trusted partner for such critical projects globally," said the firm.

"Since our last announcement dated 7th May, 2025 we have received additional orders, cumulatively valued at Rs 450 crore for our India pipes facility. These orders will be executed in FY26 & FY27," added the metal firm.

Welspun Corp reported over 143 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 699.19 crore in the March quarter, led by a reduction in expenses. It had posted a net profit of Rs 287.28 crore in the January-March period of the preceding financial year. Welspun Corp's income fell to Rs 3,966.86 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from Rs 4,543.70 crore in the same period a year ago. During the quarter under review, the company brought down its expenses to Rs 3,639.32 crore from Rs 4,292.37 crore in Q4 FY24.

Welspun Corp Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel products and plastic products. The company is engaged in the business of production and coating of high-grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils. It is a service provider of welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.