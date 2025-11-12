Multibagger stock: Small cap with Ashish Kacholia stake likely to cross Rs 3,000 mark, here's why 

Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics, maker of industrial plastic and other materials, are set to hit the Rs 3,000 mark in a year. Shaily Engineering shares are likely to rise over 20% in a year as Systematix Institutional Equities sees a the firm entering a structural growth phase led by its differentiated, IP-backed drug-delivery portfolio and the accelerating global GLP-1 opportunity.

Shaily Engineering Plastics shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 2503 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 2452.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,442 crore.

The multibagger stock has gained 143% from its 52-week low of Rs 1041 reached on November 13, 2024. The stock reached a 52 week high of Rs 2664.25 on September 17, 2025. The stock has zoomed 1855% in five years and risen 578% in two years.

Meanwhile, renowned investor Ashish Kacholia owned 3.22% stake or 14.78 lakh shares in the firm at the end of the September 2025 quarter.

According to the brokerage, capacity expansion remains on track with 19 new machines installed with the company planning to double pen capacity from 40mn to 80mn units by FY26 end (capex Rs 1,250 mn), backed by volume commitments (multi-customer structure with take-or-pay protection limiting concentration risk).

"We model a 28.5% topline CAGR over FY25-27E, driven by 68.1% Healthcare CAGR, supported by capacity doubling and multi-customer GLP-1 programs, 13.2% Consumer business CAGR as marquee wins scale and a 37% Industrial CAGR on a stronger order book. Margin expansion is underpinned by mix shift toward proprietary platforms, operating leverage and prudent capex execution. With visibility improving across verticals, we see a compelling reinvestment and earnings-compounding story. While we remain positive on Shaily Engineering Plastics’ robust prospects, we reinitiate with a BUY. Our new price target stands at Rs 3,034 based on 50x September’27E EPS," added the brokerage.



The brokerage mentioned key risks as to its assumptions such as a) Slower than expected market acceptance for GLP-1 products in emerging markets may delay ramp up and b) Slow ramp up for generics in regulated markets owing to a delay in regulatory approval or innovator aggressively competing on price.

Shaily Engineering Plastics' revenue from operations rose 14% to Rs 246 crore in Q2. Net profit after tax rose 26.84% to Rs 52.55 crore. Basic EPS climbed 26.83% to Rs 11.44. For the half-year, consolidated revenue reached Rs 492.01 crore, rising 16.23% year-over-year.

Shaily Engineering Plastics is engaged in the manufacture and sale of customized components made up of plastic and other materials.