Multibagger stock in focus today on Rs 118-crore order win

Multibagger stock: Shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd, are in news today after the firm said it has been declared the lowest bidder for creation of integrated material handling facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai by Military Engineer Services (MES) in Maharashtra.

HG Infra shares ended 1.11% higher at Rs 1014.40 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of HG Infra stood at Rs 6610 crore on BSE. Total 3979 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.06 lakh.

The multibagger stock has risen 435% in five years.

The stock has a beta of 1.25, indicating high volatility in a year. It is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory with a RSI of 35.5. HG Infra shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The company has been declared as lowest bidder for creation of integrated material handling facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai by Military Engineer Services (MES) in Maharashtra. The value of the said project is Rs 117.77 crore," said HG Infra.

HG Infra Engg. is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.