Shares of Inox Wind rose over 6% in early deals on Monday after the firm reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 2025. In the current session, the multibagger stock climbed 6.35% to Rs 145.70 against the previous close of Rs 137 on BSE. Market cap of Inox Wind climbed to Rs 24,084 crore on BSE. Total 3.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.56 crore on BSE.

However, the stock is trading in the oversold zone with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) falling to 22.7. The share has fallen 46.5% from its 52 week high of Rs 258.43 reached on September 23, 2024.

However, the green energy stock surged 438% in three years and gained 1,259% in five years.

Inox Wind shares have a beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility in a year. The green energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The wind energy solutions provider reported its highest quarterly net profit in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net profit rose 134% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 97.3 crore in Q1FY26 amid a deferred tax charge of Rs 40 crore during the period — a non-cash accounting adjustment.

Inox Wind reported a net profit of Rs 41.6 crore on a year on year basis. The company clocked a 167% YoY rise in profit before tax to Rs 138 crore. Cash profit after tax surged 168% YoY to Rs 186 crore.

Revenue from operations in Q1 rose 29.2% to Rs 826.3 crore against Rs 639.6 crore a year ago.

Nuvama maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 against the earlier Rs 236.

The brokerage tweaked FY26/27 estimates and cut execution to 1.1GW/1.8GW (from 1.2GW/2GW), cutting O&M margin, factoring in higher taxes in FY26E/27E due to DT charges.

"In Q1, INXW operationalised its nacelle plant and completed IWEL’s merger. The rights issue dilutes EPS by 6.5%, but repayment of promoter debt aids SotP by Rs 5/share (previously a negative value). Inox Wind remains a key C&I segment player and benefits from a duopolistic market in wind EPC+WTG," said Nuvama.

JM Financial too reduced its price target to Rs 154 against the earlier Rs 216.

The brokerage expects Inox Wind’s execution to accelerate from 705 MW in FY25 to 1,150 MW in FY26.

"However, due to muted order inflows and increasingly challenging execution, we have revised our execution numbers downwards from 1,750 MW/ 2,000 MW to 1,400MW/ 1,500 MW in FY27/FY28. As per our estimates, Revenue/ EBITDA/ Adjusted PAT will grow with CAGR of 32%/ 31%/ 36% during FY25-28. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with SOTP-based target price of Rs 154 (earlier Rs 216) on FY27E."

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.