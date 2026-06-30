Multibagger stock: Rs 2,500-crore fundraising plan gets board's nod, check share reaction

Multibagger stock: Shares of Apar Industries rose over 1% today after the electrical infrastructure, conductors and cables maker said its board has cleared a proposal for raising of up to Rs 2,500 crore. The fundraising would be by way of issue of equity shares/ warrants/ any convertible securities/any other securities, through a qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential allotment, or a combination thereof.

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Apar Industries shares rose 1.21% to Rs 16,175 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 63,617 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 17,148 on June 24, 2026 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 6800 on January 21, 2026.

The stock has a RSI of 64.8, indicating it is neither overbought nor oversold on charts. A stock with RSI above 70 is overbought on charts.

Apar Industries shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The multibagger stock has risen 358% in three years and zoomed 2982% in five years. The stock has gained 61% in three months.

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"A proposal for raising of funds, by way of issue of equity shares / warrants / any convertible securities / any other securities, through a qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential allotment, or a combination thereof for an aggregate amount upto INR 2,500 Crores only, in accordance with the applicable law," said Apar Industries.

It is a diversified manufacturing entity with a significant global presence, operating across more than 140 countries. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has established itself as a key player in the global energy sector.