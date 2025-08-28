Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India have surged 156% from their 52-week low reached in January this year. The multibagger stock rose to a peak of Rs 10,527 in the previous session against the yearly low of Rs 4,115 on January 28, 2025. In the current session, the stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 10,586. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 55,041 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 388% in two years and gained 834% in three years. However, the multibagger stock has slipped 8% from its record high of Rs 11,462 reached on August 21 this year.

Here's a look at what analysts say on the outlook of the cigarette stock for short-to-medium term.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Porfolio expects the stock to see some profit-booking and advises to avoid aggressive buying.

"Godfrey Phillips can witness some profit booking at current levels, as a divergence between price and RSI may lead to sentiment-driven selling. However, the stock continues to remain in a bullish trend, forming Higher High and Higher Low formations with EMAs trending upward. Dips in the stock are expected towards Rs 9985– Rs 9427 levels, which should be used to accumulate gradually. The stock has also opened the door for a further upside move towards Rs 12000 levels. It is advisable not to buy aggressively but to accumulate only 2–3% of the portfolio, as the stock has already extended its move. Technically, for the short term, the stock can be considered for buying," said Kamble.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 9,500 and resistance at Rs 11,500. A decisive move above the Rs 11,500 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 12,500. The expected trading range will be between Rs 9500 and Rs 12500 for the short-term."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Godfrey Phillips stock price is bearish on the daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 11,444. A Daily close below the support of Rs 10,370 could lead to a target of Rs 9361 in the near term."

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox sees the stock as buy on dips.

"Godfrey has shown strong resilience compared to the broader market, which has delivered negative returns since June. The stock has been making higher highs and higher lows over the past few months, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. From January 2025 lows near Rs 5,300, the stock has rallied nearly 100%, outperforming the benchmark indices by a wide margin. In the near term, it may witness sideways consolidation between Rs 10,600–Rs 9,600, where Rs 9,600 remains a crucial breakout retest level. Any sustained move below Rs 9,700 would negate the bullish view. Overall, the stock remains a buy on dips opportunity as long as it defends Rs 9,700," said Ranadive.

The rally in the low-debt stock can be attributed to the earnings of the firm this year. Net profit surged 64% in Q1 to Rs 365 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 223 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 34% to Rs 1,807 crore in the June quarter against Rs 1,352 crore a year ago.

Investor sentiment was also boosted after the firm's board approved bonus share issue in the ratio of 2:1 and fixed September 16 as record date.

In the March 2025 quarter, the firm declared a final dividend of Rs 60 per share for FY25.

Net profit too surged 30% year-on-year to Rs 279.6 crore, led by robust topline growth.

Revenue saw a strong 79.8% surge to Rs 1,573.4 crore in Q4 from Rs 875.2 crore in the same period last year, reflecting healthy demand across its core cigarette and FMCG businesses.

The sentiment in the stock was also supported by Q3 earnings of the last fiscal.

Net profit rose 48.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 315.9 crore in Q3 against Rs 212.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue rose 27.3% to Rs 1,591.2 crore in Q3 against Rs 1,249.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips manufactures cigarette brands, including Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris.