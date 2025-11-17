Multibagger stock with strong Q2 earnings in a downtrend; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Inox Wind have fallen 22% in a year The trend for the green energy stock has remained weak in the short term with the stock falling 21% this year and losing 17.40% in six months. On the other hand, the multibagger stock surged 402% in three years and gained 1285% in five years.

In the second quarter, Inox Wind reported its strongest-ever financial performance, with a sharp rise in revenue, profitability. Consolidated revenue came at Rs 1,162 crore, rising 56% year-on-year.

EBITDA rose 48% to Rs 271 crore. Profit before tax climbed 93% to Rs 169 crore, and profit after tax rose 43% to Rs 121 crore, amid a deferred tax charge of Rs 49 crore during the quarter. Cash profit (Cash PAT) rose 66% year-on-year to Rs 220 crore.

Inox Wind stock reached a 52 week high of Rs 210 on December 3, 2024.

In the current session, the multibagger stock slipped 1.54% to Rs 146.60 against the previous close of Rs 148.90. Market cap of Inox Wind stood to Rs at Rs 25,336 crore. Total 12.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.70 crore.

Inox Wind shares have a beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility in a year. The green energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Brokerage JM Financial has a price target of Rs 172 against the earlier Rs 154 on the stock.

The brokerage expects Inox Wind's execution to accelerate from 705 MW in FY25 to 1,050 MW / 1500MW in FY26/ FY27 (vs. guidance of 1200MW/ 2000MW).



"As per our estimates, Revenue/ EBITDA/

Adj. PAT will grow with CAGR of 35%/ 34%/ 42% during FY25-28E. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with SOTP-based TP of INR 172 (earlier INR 154) as we roll forward to Sep’27 earnings," said JM Financial.

Brokerage Systematix has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 181.

"The company is looking at Rs 200 crore annual capex in FY26 and FY27 each on capacity expansion, which includes adding a manufacturing facility in south India. We value Inox Wind 28x FY27E SOTP price to earnings, diluted basis, resulting in a revised target price of Rs 181/share (Rs 192/share earlier), implying 22% upside from CMP. Strong order inflows can be a key re-rating driver while a dynamic policy environment could pose challenges. Maintain BUY," said Systematix.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.