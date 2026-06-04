Trent shares bonus issue: Multibagger Tata Group stock Trent Ltd is showing up to 34 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-bonus, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. It had announced to issue bonus shares for the eligible shareholders in 1:2 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in its price.



Earlier Trent had announced May 29, 2026 as the record date for determining the eligibility of Members for the issuance of bonus shares. However, the record date was later revised to Thursday, June 04, 2026. It announced Friday, June 05, as the deemed date of allotment and the effective listing of the bonus shares shall be done on Monday, June 08.



Trent has issued one share with a face value of Re 1 each for every two shares held with a face value of Re 1 each held as on the record date. Only those shareholders who hold the stock as of the record date will be eligible to receive the bonus shares of Trent. Investors buying the stock on or after the ex-demerger date will not be considered eligible for the bonus issue as they will buy shares on the adjusted prices.



Bonus shares are additional shares given by a company to its existing shareholders at no extra cost. While they increase your number of shares, the company's overall market capitalization remains the same. Therefore, your total investment value doesn't change.



Shares of Trent settled at Rs 4,258.10 on Wednesday and opened at Rs 2,833.45 on Thursday, June 04, post the adjustment of 1:2 bonus. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting an up 34 per cent-odd fall on the counter.



Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of Trent dropped nearly a per cent to Rs 2,817.35 on Thursday, with its total market capitalization rising above Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark. The stock has tumbled nearly xx per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 4,174.75, hit on June 30, 2026. The stock is down 33 per cent from these levels.



Promoters own 37.01 per cent stake in the company, while public investors own 62.99 per cent stake as of March 31, 2026. Domestic institutions including mutual funds and insurance companies held 13.92 per cent stake, while foreign investors owned 15.59 per cent stake in the company. Nearly 5 lakh retail investors own about 20.4 per cent stake in the company for Q4FY26.



Trent reported a 32.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 413.10 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenue rose 19.23 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 5,027.99 crore during the quarter. The Tata Group retail arm said EBITDA stood at Rs 653 crore, up 44 per cent YoY. During the quarter, the company added 23 Westside stores and 109 Zudio stores.



Trent has been announcing dividends for shareholders on a consistent basis. Alongside its quarterly performance, Trent announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the reported quarter. The company had also announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share in June 2025, a dividend of Rs 3.2 in May 24 and a dividend of Rs 2.2 in May 2024.



Elara Capital has an 'accumulate' rating with a target price Rs 4,800. Geojit Investments gave it a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 4,712. ICICIDirect Research, Axis Direct and Motilal Oswal also gave it a 'buy' rating and a target prices of Rs 5,075, Rs 4,960 and Rs 5,250. One should note that these levels are pre-bonus and shall be adjusted accordingly.

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