Multibaggers: 8 microcaps, including penny stocks, zoom up to 2,000% in 2022; do you own any?

Kaiser Corporation, S&T Corporation, Alliance Integrated Metaliks and Hemang Resources are among eight microcap stocks, which left investors scratching their heads, as the stocks zoomed up to 21 times or 2,000 per cent in 2022 so far, defying gravity. The eight stocks had a combined market capitalisations not exceeding Rs 100 crore at the beginning of the calendar. Today, they have a combined m-cap of up to Rs 1,850 crore, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

Penny stock Kaiser Corporation rallied 1,987.81 per cent or 21 times from mere Rs 2.79 apiece on December 31 to Rs 58.25 a piece level. The company is engaged in printing activities and undertakes printing mainly for the small and medium corporate companies.

Penny stock Hemang Resources jumped 1,731 per cent or 18.3 times to Rs 74.71 from Rs 3.09 level. The company is engaged in the trading of imported coal, Meghalaya coal and indigenous coal.

Another penny stock Alliance Integrated Metaliks rallied from Rs 2.71 a piece to Rs 41.90 a piece, up 1,448.98 per cent. Alliance Integrated Metaliks is engaged in the manufacturing of steel with its concentration in manufacturing specialty steel and alloy products.

Shares of S&T Corporation, a tour operator, rallied 1,425 per cent or 15.25 times to Rs 332.60 level from Rs 21.80 level. This company conducts various domestic and international tours for individual travellers and groups. It also develops a real estate projects.

RMC Switchgears, a maker of enclosures of energy meters, soared 1,136 per cent or 12.36 times to Rs 288 from Rs 23.30 level. The company offers junction boxes, feeder pillars and othjer power distribution and circuit protection switchgears.

KBS India, Sejal Glass and IFL Enterprises were three other stocks, which rallied over 1000 per cent so far this calendar. KSB India offers wealth management services. Sejal Glass offers value added glass for exterior and interior applications, including decorative glass. This company also forayed into insurance broking and finance businesses.

IFL Enterprises is into stock trading.

