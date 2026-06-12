Multibagger stock: NLC India shares rose 2% on Friday after the PSU said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI).

NLC India stock gained 2% to Rs 317.25 against the previous close of Rs 310.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm surged to Rs 43,817 crore. The Navratna firm has risen 211% in three years and clocked multibagger returns of 384% in five years.

Advertisement

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on developing advanced technologies for the beneficiation and extraction of critical and strategic minerals. NLC India has been actively exploring opportunities to identify and recover such minerals from both primary deposits and secondary resource streams.

The company stated in a regulatory filing that its Chairman and Managing Director serves on a NITI Aayog committee tasked with evaluating the potential recovery of critical and strategic minerals from secondary sources, including overburden, lignite and coal mine waste, tailings, and other mining residues.

As part of this effort, NLC India has carried out extensive research to assess the presence and recovery potential of rare earth elements and various trace minerals contained in these secondary materials.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, comprehensive studies will be undertaken on overburden and tailings generated from NLC India's Neyveli mining operations to determine the feasibility of extracting rare earth elements and other valuable trace minerals. The partnership will also examine similar opportunities across the company's other mining and exploration assets, with the objective of developing sustainable, commercially viable technologies for recovering critical minerals from secondary resources.

In Q4 of the previous fiscal, net profit nearly tripled year-on-year on strong revenue growth amid operating performance supporting margins. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,394 crore in Q4 against Rs 482 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 31.5% to Rs 5,042.5 crore from Rs 3,836 crore a year earlier. Operating performance or EBITDA surged to Rs 1,774.4 crore from Rs 861.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 35.2% from 22.5%.