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Why Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares tumbled over 6% today

Why Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares tumbled over 6% today

"Despite headwinds in Q4 FY26, we maintain a positive view on the company as the majority of the impact was one-off in nature. We expect growth to be driven by Semaglutide launch in India, Canada and Brazil (expected in FY27E), with limited competition from Indian players in Canada," Choice stated.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 11:36 AM IST
Why Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares tumbled over 6% todayThe stock declined 6.49 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,261.20.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd slumped in Thursday's trade, sliding 6.49 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,261.20. The sharp decline came after the company informed stock exchanges that certain batches of semaglutide (weight loss drug) were found to be out of specification due to an issue associated with the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in the product.

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"We are investigating the root cause and taking appropriate measures to ensure product quality. Until the issue is resolved, commercial supplies of the product will be delayed for a certain period of time," the pharma major stated.

Dr Reddy's clarified that there is no impact on patient safety or its existing global regulatory filings.

"There is no impact on patient safety or on the product's existing global regulatory filings. We remain committed to ensuring reliable global supplies of this important metabolic therapy," Dr Reddy's added.

The company further said it will host a conference call later in the day to discuss the matter and answer investor queries.

Meanwhile, Choice Institutional Equities expects strong growth visibility for the company, supported by the scale-up of semaglutide and biosimilars.

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"Despite headwinds in Q4 FY26, we maintain a positive view on the company as the majority of the impact was one-off in nature. We expect growth to be driven by Semaglutide launch in India, Canada and Brazil (expected in FY27E), with limited competition from Indian players in Canada. Additionally, planned biosimilar launches along with innovative product launches in India should support margin expansion," the brokerage stated.

"Factoring in the one-offs, we revise FY27/28E estimate downwards by 12.5 per cent/10.4 per cent. However, given the company's evolving portfolio mix towards complex generics, biosimilars and innovative products in India, we raise our target multiple by 10 per cent. Our revised TP (target price) stands at Rs 1,335 with an ADD rating. This implies a PEG of 0.7x, reinforcing the attractiveness of valuation," it also said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 11:36 AM IST
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