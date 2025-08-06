Nazara Technologies to consider stock split, bonus issue next week 

Shares of online gaming company Nazara Technologies rose over 2% on Wednesday after the firm said its board would consider a stock split of existing equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each. Apart from announcing Q1 earnings, the board of the firm would also consider an issue of bonus shares on August 12. The stock gained 2.41% to Rs 1,404 on Wednesday after the announcement on BSE and NSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,837 crore.

A total of 0.46 lakh shares of Nazara Technologies changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.36 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Nazara Technologies Limited (the “Company”) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to consider, inter-alia, the following:

1. Approval of the Un-audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the

quarter ended June 30, 2025;

2. Subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other requisite approvals:

i) Sub-division/split of existing equity shares of face value of INR 4/- each; and

ii) Issuance of bonus shares," said Nazara Technologies.

Nazara reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, a notable improvement from Rs 0.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

The firm reported a 95% rise in operating revenue, reaching Rs 520.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. The rally came despite a significant rise in total expenses, driven by elevated marketing and employee costs.

Total expenses climbed by 85% year-on-year to Rs 527.7 crore, largely due to a more than threefold increase in advertising and promotional costs, which hit Rs 151.03 crore. Employee benefit expenses also saw a substantial jump, rising 80.7% to Rs 79.9 crore.

Nazara Technologies is an India-based gaming and sports media platform known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.