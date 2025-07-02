NBCC wins Rs 355-crore order; stock reaction, contract details and more 

Shares of NBCC slipped nearly 4% on Wednesday even as the construction firm said it won an order worth Rs 354.88 crore. The order relates to project management and supervision services to execute the African Zoo, Safari Plaza, Animal Hospital & Quarantine facility and Other Allied Work.

However, NBCC's share price slipped 3.97% to Rs 118.25 on Wednesday. Despite today's correction, the stock has shown an increase of 28% this year.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 32,224 crore. Total 8.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.93 crore on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have risen 10.42% in a year and gained 351% in two years.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.69 in the last one year, indicating very high volatility.

NBCC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

On June 23, NBCC won an order worth Rs 295.63 crore from the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) for redevelopment projects in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. This contract is for project management consultancy (PMC) services. The projects are part of the MDA's broader plan to enhance infrastructure in the region.

The company reported a 29% rise in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 176 crore compared to Rs 136 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 16.2% to Rs 4,642.5 crore from Rs 3,996.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

NBCC's earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation rose 19.3% to Rs 290 crore from Rs 243.2 crore in the previous year. EBITDA margin climbed to 6.25% from 6.09% in the year-ago period.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.