Netweb Technologies shares in profit-booking mode, end 8% lower; analysts on price targets 

Shares of Netweb Technologies closed 8% lower on Monday as investors booked profit amid high volatility in the market. Netweb Technologies shares hit a record high of Rs 4962.90 on June 4, 2026. In the current session, the stock slipped 1.42% from that high. The IT enabled services stock also closed 8.27% lower at Rs 4279.70 on BSE today. Market cap of the IT firm slipped to Rs 24,368 crore.

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A total of 1.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 73.92 crore. The stock has a low beta of 0.78, signalling low volatility in a year.

RSI of the IT firm stood at 63.7 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Consider a Fresh Entry at Rs 4,730–Rs 4,770, targeting Rs 5,350 and Rs 5,600. Maintain a strict Stop Loss for new and existing positions at Rs 4,390. "

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "As long as the stock sustains above the breakout zone of 4,400–4,500, the broader structure remains constructive, with the breakout reinforcing the stock’s bullish medium-term outlook."

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Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst -Equity & Derivatives, Angel One said, As long as the breakout sustains, we expect NETWEB Technologies to continue its upward trajectory and gradually move towards the medium-term target zone of Rs 5770–6000."

Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking said, "The Rs 4,500 zone, which previously acted as resistance, has now turned into a key support and serves as the recommended stop-loss level. As long as NETWEB sustains above this breakout zone, the bullish momentum is likely to remain intact. Based on Fibonacci extension projections, the next upside target is placed around Rs 5,120. Continued volume support will be important for the stock to extend its ongoing rally."

Netweb Technologies India is in the business of "Computer Server", which includes transforming storage and computing with innovative Servers, Workstations, Storage, Cloud, HPC, AI and Big Data solutions.