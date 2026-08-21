Netweb Technologies shares jump 3% after QIP allotment; key details

Following the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of Netweb Technologies India increased from Rs 11,38,81,374, comprising 5,69,40,687 shares, to Rs 11,88,91,812, comprising 5,94,45,906 shares. The company said the shareholding pattern before and after the issue would be submitted along with the listing application.

In its exchange filing, the company said: "The shareholding pattern of the company, before and after the Issue, will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified in Regulation 31 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations)."

According to the QIP allotment list, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund was allotted 1,92,709 shares, which accounted for 7.69 per cent of the total equity shares offered in the issue. Along with other funds, 16.67 per cent of the issue was allotted to ICICI Prudential AMC schemes. Among foreign portfolio investors, Nomura India Investment Fund (Mother Fund) was allotted 3,28,064 shares, or 13.10 per cent of the total issue, while Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio received 2,80,740 shares, or 11.21 per cent. Edelweiss funds were allotted a total of 8.33 per cent of the issue, Think India Opportunities Master Fund was also allotted 8.33 per cent of the issue, and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund received 1,56,577 shares, accounting for 6.25 per cent.

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Netweb Technologies India shares have rallied 162 per cent over the past one year and 502 per cent over the past five years. In 2026 so far, the scrip has gained 76 per cent. The company operates in the computer server business and says its offerings include servers, workstations, storage, cloud, HPC, AI and big data solutions.

The QIP allotment of 25,05,219 shares at Rs 4,790 apiece raised Rs 1,200 crore for Netweb Technologies India, lifted its paid-up equity capital, and was followed by a rise in the company's stock on the BSE.

