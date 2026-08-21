Augmont Enterprises IPO opens for subscription today: Should you apply for it? What GMP hints at

Incorporated in October 2012, Mumbai-based Augmont Enterprises is an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across India and international markets. It operates across the gold and silver value chain, like procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and technology support for gold-backed financial services.

Ahead of its IPO, Augmont Enterprises raised a total of Rs 246.3 crore from 15 anchor investors as it allocated 31,25,633 equity shares at Rs 788 apiece. Its anchor book included names like Nomura Trust, HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, Tata MF, Jupiter India Fund, Lion Global Investment Fund, Authum Investment & Infra, Bengal Finance & Investment, Societe Generate, Girik Multicap Growth and more.

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For the financial year ended on March 31, 2026, Augmont Enterprises reported a net profit of Rs 348.30 crore with a total income of Rs 94,282.47 crore. It clocked a net profit at Rs 227.19 crore with a revenue of Rs 66.252.05 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current levels, the company was commanding a market capitalization of more than Rs 7,200 crore.

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent shares reserved for the. Remaining 35 per cent shares shall be reserved for retail investors. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 275-280 apiece, suggesting a 35-36 per cent listing gains.

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Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of Augmont Enterprises IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the Augmont are set for listing on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Monday, August 31. Heres' what brokerages firms say on the IPO of Augmont Enterprises:



Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe

Augmont's issue is valued at 20.6 time P/E and 18.3 times FY26 EV/EBITDA, making it fully priced. However, its business remains exposed to volatility in gold and silver prices, thin operating margins inherent to the bullion trading business and dependence on continued growth in transaction volumes, said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers.

"Backed by a strong brand, extensive distribution network, robust refining capabilities and a scalable digital ecosystem, the company is well positioned to benefit from the increasing formalization and digitalization of India's gold and silver market. Thus, we assign a subscribe for long term' rating for the issue," it adds.



Swastika Investmart

Rating: Subscribe with caution

Augmont's high revenue is driven by bullion trading volumes, while PAT margin remains below 0.4 per cent. Promoter Group entity Riddisiddhi Bullions contributed 27.44 per cent of FY26 revenue, raising concentration and governance concerns. Top 10 customers accounted for 52.09 per cent of FY26 revenue, with no long-term contracts, said Swastika Investmart.

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"The issue trades at 18.5-19.5 times FY26 P/E and 6.8-7.1 times P/B, making valuation relatively rich for a trading-led model. Suitable for listing gains, with potential for medium- to long-term growth, although investors should remain cautious about low margins and customer concentration," it added with a 'subscribe' with a caution rating.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

The issue is valued at 19.5 times FY26 diluted EPS, which appears reasonable given the company’s strong earnings growth, said BP Equities. "Considering its robust financial performance, integrated business model, favourable industry outlook, increasing formalisation and digitalisation of the gold market, and attractive valuation, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating," it added.



SMIFS

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Its technology-led platforms, Augmont SPOT and Gold For All, provide real-time price discovery, strong customer engagement and scalable operating leverage. It has delivered strong financial performance with revenue and PAT CAGR of 64 per cent and 114 per cent, respectively, during FY24–FY26, while maintaining ROE/ROCE of 51 per cent and 40.3 per cent and a near debt-free balance sheet said SMIFS.

"Future growth is expected to be driven by expansion smaller markets, addition of 15 new delivery centres by FY29, strengthening of refining and export operations, increased consumer penetration and the lab-grown diamond trading platform. Given integrated business model, strong market position, robust financial profile and multiple growth drivers, we recommend 'subscribe for long-term' rating," it added.



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KC Securities

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Augmont benefits from an integrated value chain, strong distribution network and technology-enabled operating model, providing multiple avenues for long-term growth. However, the business remains largely volume-driven, with PAT margin below 0.4 per cent, limiting earnings conversion despite high revenue, said KC Securities.

"The IPO is valued at 20.67 FY26 P/E Post issue which seems fairly valued as per growth low-margin business, Issue offers potential medium- to long-term growth opportunities, supported by its integrated platform and expanding digital ecosystem. Hence, we recommend investors to subscribe the issue with long term horizon," it adds.



Master Capital Services

Rating: Subscribe

Augmont Enterprises has built a decade-old, integrated presence, combining enterprise-facing bullion trading on 'Augmont SPOT' with consumer-facing digital gold and offline offerings on 'Augmont Gold For All', backed by in-house refining capacity, a Jaipur jewellery manufacturing unit and a GIFT City subsidiary for direct bullion imports, said Master Capital Services with a 'subscribe for long-term' rating.



Kunvarji Financial Services

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

"We recommend to subscribe this IPO with a medium to long term view. It has strong brand recognition and a robust market presence, particularly in Southern India. Its diversified product portfolio across gold and silver procurement, refining, digital gold, and jewellery manufacturing provides a strong foundation for geographic expansion and deeper market penetration," said Kunvarji Wealth.



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Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Augmont Enterprises is an integrated precious metals company spanning bullion trading, gold and silver refining, manufacturing, and digital gold solutions. Its technology-driven Augmont Spot platform offers real-time pricing, trading and delivery services to jewellers, dealers, corporates and retail customers, said Ventura.

It aims to benefit from the formalisation of India’s bullion market and rising digital gold adoption. The IPO has earmarked Rs 465 crore for working capital. Key strengths include its integrated ecosystem, network and technology platform, while risks include precious metal price volatility, high working capital needs, inventory management and intense competition, it said with a 'subscribe' tag.