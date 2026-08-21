Sell YES Bank, PNB shares; buy HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank stocks, says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage a handful of bank stocks. They included YES Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMB) State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank Ltd. The targets suggests highest potential upside for ICICI Bank Ltd at 37 per cent and highest potential downside for PNB at 13 per cent.
Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on YES Bank with a 'Sell' rating and a target of Rs 22, implying a 3.3 per cent downside from the prevailing level. The same brokerage initiated coverage on Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a 'Sell' call and a target of Rs 103, suggesting a 13 per cent potential downside.