PNC Infratech shares tumble 20% to hit 52-week low; here's why

The company said it would consequently not be able to participate in any bids floated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), NHAI and their executing agencies for a period of three years.

"NHAI vide its letter dated 11.9.2026 extended debarment of the Concessionaire to the Company, being its Promoter. The Company received a letter from NHAI (Authority) on 11.9.2026," PNC Infratech said.

The company said it is evaluating legal remedies in the matter.

At the same time, PNC Infratech said the development would not affect its status as a going concern or the execution, operation and maintenance of its ongoing projects.

Advertisement

"This will not impact the company's status as a going concern and/or the execution, operation, and maintenance of its ongoing projects," the company said.

PNC Infratech added that it would disclose any financial implications, if applicable, as clarity emerges.

The latest development follows the company's earlier disclosure dated August 6, 2026, about the concessionaire's debarment.