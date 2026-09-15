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Tata Group stocks: Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment, TCS, Tata Tech rise up to 20%; here's why 

Tata Group stocks: Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment, TCS, Tata Tech rise up to 20%; here's why 

TATACHEM734.90(19.99%)

Tata Group stocks: Tata Chemicals shares zoomed 20% to Rs 734.50 in early deals. Market cap of Tata Chemicals rose to Rs 18,711 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 9:42 AM IST
Tata Group stocks: Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment, TCS, Tata Tech rise up to 20%; here's why Shares of another Tata Group firm Tata Investment zoomed 15% to Rs 743.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 750 on BSE.

Shares of Tata Group firms such as Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Investment Corp, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Technologies and Nelco rose up to 20% in early deals today as the potential IPO and the listing of Tata Group's holding company Tata Sons created buzz on the Dalal Street.

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Tata Chemicals shares zoomed 20% to Rs 734.50 in early deals. Market cap of Tata Chemicals rose to Rs 18,711 crore. Shares of another Tata Group firm Tata Investment rose 15% to Rs 743.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 750 on BSE. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares too gained 5% to Rs 2313 Market cap of the IT firm rose to Rs 8.34 lakh crore. Tata Technologies shares too gained 4% to Rs 789.45. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 31,866 crore.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares too rose 6% to Rs 319.80 in early deals. Market cap of the auto firm rose to Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

Shares of another Tata Group firm Nelco rose 1% to Rs 965.20.

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At the end of June 2026 quarter, Tata Sons owned 71.7% stake in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)- the largest IT company in India. It held 68.5% in Tata Investment and 42.2% in Tata Elxsi. The holding company's stake in Tata Motors PV stood at 40.1 in Q1.

The issue of a potential listing of Tata Sons listing has once again come into focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected the holding company’s application to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC).

The development comes after the RBI retained Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), a classification that subjects entities to enhanced regulatory requirements.

The RBI had classified Tata Sons as a CIC in 2022 when it released its list of NBFCs falling under the upper layer. Entities placed in this category are required to comply with stricter regulatory norms.

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In June 2026, the central bank introduced a new principle-based framework for identifying NBFCs that should be placed in the upper layer, replacing the earlier parametric methodology.

The RBI subsequently released a revised list of upper-layer NBFCs on August 6, with Tata Sons continuing to feature on the list.

At the time, the central bank had clarified that Tata Sons’ inclusion in the upper layer was “without prejudice” to the outcome of its pending application seeking deregistration as a CIC.

The RBI has now communicated its decision to Tata Sons, rejecting the company’s request to surrender its CIC registration.

The decision is significant for the long-standing debate over a potential Tata Sons IPO, as the holding company’s regulatory classification has been closely linked to questions around whether it could eventually be required to list on the stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 9:26 AM IST
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