NIFTY weekly F&O contracts will now expire on Monday than Thursday: NSE

According to a recent circular issued by NSE, the Nifty weekly and monthly expiry day will be changed from Thursday to Monday starting April 4, 2025.

All monthly and quarterly contracts (NIFTY, BANKNIFTY, and stocks) will now expire on the last Monday of the month rather than the last Thursday.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released updates to the expiry schedule for Nifty derivatives, which will come into effect on April 4. From April 4, 2025, onwards, the expiry days for all derivatives will shift from Thursday to Monday. This means that NIFTY weekly contracts will now expire on Mondays instead of Thursdays.

Additionally, all monthly and quarterly contracts (NIFTY, BANKNIFTY, and stocks) will now expire on the last Monday of the month rather than the last Thursday. 

"The circular shall come into effect from April 04, 2025 i.e. Expiry day for all existing contracts will be revised to "New Expiry Day" on April 03, 2025 (EOD)," said NSE.

The new schedule is as follows: 

The weekly Nifty contracts' expiry day will change from Thursday to Monday.
The monthly expiry date will also shift from the last Thursday to the last Monday of the month.

These adjustments will be implemented for both weekly and monthly expiry contracts for indices.

Until last year, the expiration day for Bank Nifty's monthly and quarterly contracts was Wednesday and for FinNifty it was Tuesday. Contracts for Nifty Midcap Select and Nifty Next50 used to expire on Mondays and Fridays, respectively.

The activity of derivatives trading allows participants to make speculative investments in the prices of underlying assets without the need to actually possess them in their portfolios.

According to a September 2024 analysis conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), individual traders in the F&O market collectively faced substantial losses amounting to Rs 1.8 lakh crore over the course of the last three fiscal years. This translates to approximately 93% of over 1 crore investors, or nine out of every 10 traders, experiencing average losses of Rs 2 lakh each.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 04, 2025, 6:52 PM IST
