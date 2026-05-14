NLC India shares zoom 19%, hit record high: Factors behind the rally

NLC India share price today: Shares of NLC India surged to their record high on Thursday after the mining and power generation major reported a strong set of Q4 earnings. NLC India shares rose 19% to a high of Rs 387.40 today against the previous close of Rs 325.55. Market cap of the firm surged to Rs 52,969 crore.

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Net profit nearly tripled year-on-year on strong revenue growth amid operating performance supporting margins.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,394 crore in Q4 against Rs 482 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 31.5% to Rs 5,042.5 crore from Rs 3,836 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance or EBITDA surged to Rs 1,774.4 crore from Rs 861.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 35.2% from 22.5%.

The board of the Maharatna firm, which operates under the coal ministry, recommended a final dividend of 2.5%, or Rs 0.25 per equity share, for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, shares of NLC India Ltd closed 6.13% higher at Rs 327 on Wednesday.

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In the previous fiscal, NLC India shares logged all time highest ever revenue from operations of Rs 17,490 Cr against Rs 15,283 Cr in the previous year, clocking a growth of 14.44%.

The net profit in FY 26 hit an all time highest of Rs 3,769 Cr against Rs.2,714 Cr in the previous year, registering a growth of 38.91 % .

In FY26, the PSU reported all-time high production/generation since inception for a Financial Year. Annual coal production stood at 19.14 MT from Talabira II & ill OCP. Annual Coal Dispatch stood at 17.69 MT from Talabira II & ill OCP. Renewable Energy Power Generation rose to 2.26 BU.

The company also said capacity additions were made to the tune of 1,013 MW including Thermals 660 MW (Unit 2 of GTPP) and Renewables 303 MW (300 MW Solar at Rajasthan,3 MW Rooftop in Tuticrorin, Ghatampur and Neyveli). It incurred all time highest ever capital expenditure of over Rs 9,131 crore inception for a financial year since inception