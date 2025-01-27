No extension for Madhabi Buch as Centre calls for applications for SEBI chief

The Finance Ministry has announced the search for the next Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with advertisements placed in leading newspapers across the country.

Applications for the role, which offers a term of up to five years or until the age of 65, will close on February 17, 2025.

This comes as Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure is set to conclude on February 28, 2025. Appointed in 2022 as the first woman and private-sector professional to lead SEBI, Buch is reportedly unlikely to receive an extension.

Buch had faced allegations during her term by Hindenburg Research, despite the claims being panned by her.

Unlike her predecessors, Ajay Tyagi and UK Sinha, who received multiple term extensions, Buch’s leadership will conclude after her initial three-year tenure.

The next SEBI Chairperson will inherit significant challenges, including navigating a dynamic financial landscape and maintaining the regulator’s credibility. The position offers a monthly consolidated salary of ₹5,62,500 or pay equivalent to a Secretary to the Government of India.

Eligible candidates are invited to apply through prescribed channels by the stated deadline.