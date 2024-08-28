NSE block deals today: GMM Pfaudler shares up 13%; KIMS, Hindustan Foods, ADF Foods gain up to 2%

A couple of stocks including GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS), Hindustan Foods Ltd and ADF Foods Ltd were trading up to 13 per cent higher in Wednesday's trade following block deals on the counters.

Shares of GMM Pfaudler climbed 12.71 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,530 on NSE. Data showed a total of 41,21,960 shares worth Rs 557.29 crore changed hands on the counter via block deals. Names of the buyers and the sellers could not be determined at the time filing this article. The GMM Pfaudler stock would be excluded from Nifty 500 with effect from September 30, the index maintenance sub-committee (Equity) of NSE Indices said on August 23.

KIMs shares rose 0.28 per cent to Rs 2,528.95. The counter saw 15,70,000 shares worth Rs 392.03 crore changing hands in block deals. Hindustan Foods Ltd saw 2,55,540 shares worth Rs 14.58 crore changing hands while ADF Foods Ltd saw 17,55,000 shares changing hands in a block deal worth Rs 47.25 crore. This stock was trading 1.87 per cent higher at Rs 581.25. ADF Foods shares were up 1.24 per cent at Rs 272.57, NSE data showed.

Among these stocks, KIMS has been among Axis Securities' short-term picks. The stock has broken out above the 'rounded bottom' pattern at Rs 2,356 on the weekly chart, indicating a continuation of its medium-term uptrend, the brokerage said as it sees the stock moving towards Rs 2,587-2,700 levels in the next 3-4 weeks.