NSE launches mobile app and expands website in 12 languages

NSE launches mobile app and expands website in 12 languages

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday announced that it has come up with the official NSE mobile app, NSEIndia, and expanded its website to include content in 12 languages, broadening its reach to millions of investors who prefer information in their regional language.

The updated website, now available at nseindia.com, has added support for Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. These languages join the previously available English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, making NSE's online content accessible in a total of 12 languages. 

This multilingual approach is a big step for NSE, helping people from different regions of India to better understand market information and empowering them to participate in financial markets confidently, it said in a press note.

The app, available on both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, is designed to provide investors with an easy-to-use and secure platform. With just a few taps, users can stay updated on stock market trends, check summaries of top gainers and losers in the market, and even create personalized watchlists to track the stocks they care about. The app also offers quick access to important market information such as active options, calls, and puts in the derivatives market, which can be useful for investors in making informed choices.

NSE’s Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan, expressed his excitement for the launch on Diwali, calling it a significant step towards making India’s financial markets more inclusive. “This Diwali is yet another milestone in NSE’s ongoing commitment to India’s Capital market. Our new mobile app and the expansion of our website into eleven regional languages are transformative steps towards a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem. These initiatives are crafted to empower investors by offering intuitive tools, near real-time insights, and the convenience of accessing market information in their native language. We are proud to bring the markets closer to every individual, ensuring that all investors—regardless of their background—can confidently participate in India’s economic journey,” he said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 01, 2024, 8:53 PM IST
