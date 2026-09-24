Gold, silver prices on September 24: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.
Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season.
Check the latest gold rates here
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,51,100
|₹1,38,508
|Mumbai
|₹1,51,360
|₹1,38,747
|Bengaluru
|₹1,51,480
|₹1,38,857
|Kolkata
|₹1,51,160
|₹1,38,563
|Hyderabad
|₹1,51,600
|₹1,38,967
|Chennai
|₹1,51,800
|₹1,39,150
Check the latest silver rates here
|City
|Silver (₹ per 100gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹23,381
|₹2,33,810
|Mumbai
|₹23,381
|₹2,33,810
|Bengaluru
|₹23,381
|₹2,33,810
|Kolkata
|₹23,381
|₹2,33,810
|Hyderabad
|₹23,381
|₹2,33,810
|Chennai
|₹23,381
|₹2,33,810
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Gold rates at top jewellers
Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained flat on September 24, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,135 per gm across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,180 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,420 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,469 per gm.
The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.
|Jeweller
|Purity
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Joyalukkas
|22K
|14,135
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|22K
|14,135
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|24K
|15,420
|Tanishq
|22K
|14,180
|Tanishq
|24K*
|15,469
*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.
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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State
|State
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Andhra Pradesh
|14,135
|Delhi
|14,135
|Gujarat
|14,135
|Karnataka
|14,135
|Kerala
|14,135
|Maharashtra
|14,135
|Odisha
|14,135
|Punjab
|14,135
|Tamil Nadu
|14,135