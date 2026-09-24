Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric, SAIL: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss



Steel Authority of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 200 | Stop Loss: Rs 170

After witnessing a corrective decline, SAIL managed to find strong support around its 50-day SMA, indicating that short-term weakness was well absorbed at lower levels. The recent rebound from this zone, supported by a noticeable rise in trading volumes, suggests renewed buying interest and improving sentiment. Encouragingly, the stock is now trading above its 100-day SMA also, reflecting a positive shift in trend structure. In addition, most leading oscillators are moving in a bullish trajectory, supporting the case for further upside. Hence, we recommend buying SAIL around Rs 179-181, keeping a stop loss of Rs 170 for a potential target price of Rs 200.

Advertisement



Suzlon Energy | Buy | Resistance: Rs 40 | Support: Rs 35

Suzlon continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 38 which aligns near its prior swing low, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 46 to 49 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.



Ola Electric Mobility | Buy | Target Price: Rs 50 | Stop Loss: Rs 35

Ola Electric has broken convincingly above its 100 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near Rs 50. Buying on pullbacks toward Rs 39 to Rs 40 while keeping a stop loss under Rs 35 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.