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NSE shares in focus after SEBI nod for corporate bond index futures

NSE shares in focus after SEBI nod for corporate bond index futures

NSE1,763.05(0.35%)

Noting that the introduction of the product is subject to requisite approval from the RBI, NSE said the proposed initiative is aligned with its continued efforts towards deepening India’s fixed income markets.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 8:37 AM IST
NSE shares in focus after SEBI nod for corporate bond index futuresNSE, in a stock exchange filing, said the proposed product seeks to provide market participants with an exchange-traded instrument for managing corporate bond market risk.

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) are in focus on Thursday morning after India's largest stock exchange received a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed introduction of futures contracts on a Corporate Bond Index.

NSE, in a stock exchange filing, said the proposed product seeks to provide market participants with an exchange-traded instrument for managing corporate bond market risk and facilitate development of the broader corporate bond derivatives ecosystem in India.

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It said Corporate Bond Index Futures are expected to complement the growing corporate bond market by providing an additional avenue for risk management, portfolio hedging and price discovery.

The product, NSE said, can also support the development of market making by enabling participants to manage market risk arising from their corporate bond portfolios.

NSE shares settled at Rs 1,763.05 on Wednesday. The stock made its stock market debut on September 24, 2026.

Noting that the introduction of the product is subject to requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NSE said the proposed initiative is aligned with its continued efforts towards deepening India’s fixed income markets and expanding the suite of exchange-traded risk-management products available to market participants.

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Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan said: “The SEBI NOC for Corporate Bond Index Futures marks an important milestone in the evolution of India’s fixed income markets. A well-developed derivatives ecosystem can play an important role in strengthening the underlying corporate bond market by enabling more efficient risk transfer and supporting greater institutional participation. This initiative reflects NSE’s continued commitment to building deeper, more liquid and resilient debt markets in India," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 8:34 AM IST
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