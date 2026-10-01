NSE shares in focus after SEBI nod for corporate bond index futures

It said Corporate Bond Index Futures are expected to complement the growing corporate bond market by providing an additional avenue for risk management, portfolio hedging and price discovery.

The product, NSE said, can also support the development of market making by enabling participants to manage market risk arising from their corporate bond portfolios.

NSE shares settled at Rs 1,763.05 on Wednesday. The stock made its stock market debut on September 24, 2026.

Noting that the introduction of the product is subject to requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NSE said the proposed initiative is aligned with its continued efforts towards deepening India’s fixed income markets and expanding the suite of exchange-traded risk-management products available to market participants.

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Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan said: “The SEBI NOC for Corporate Bond Index Futures marks an important milestone in the evolution of India’s fixed income markets. A well-developed derivatives ecosystem can play an important role in strengthening the underlying corporate bond market by enabling more efficient risk transfer and supporting greater institutional participation. This initiative reflects NSE’s continued commitment to building deeper, more liquid and resilient debt markets in India," it said.