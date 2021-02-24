Trading on NSE halted due to technical glitch

Trading on India 's largest equity bourse NSE was halted on Wednesday due to a technical glitch. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has said that it's looking into the issue and has sought details of the technical glitch from the NSE.

NSE in a tweet said it shut all market segments at 11:40 am due to technical issues with telecom links which impacted their systems. NSE said it was working to fix the issue.

Currently, Nifty is stuck at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent against previous close of 14,707.

BSE in a tweet said it continued to have normal trading in all segments today.