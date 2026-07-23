NTPC Green Energy Q1 earnings: Key details on financial show and expansion plan 

NTPC Green Energy shares in focus: Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd are in focus today after the firm announced its Q1 earnings. The board also clears formation of a new special purpose vehicle or subsidiary for renewable energy projects.

In the previous session, shares of NTPC Green Energy ended 1.30% lower at Rs 91.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 76,932 crore. The stock logged a turnover of Rs 95.79 lakh. The renewable energy arm of NTPC Ltd reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026, with net profit rising 38.3% year-on-year, led by robust revenue growth and steady operating margins.

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Revenue from operations climbed 62.7% to Rs 1,106.9 crore during the June quarter, compared with Rs 680.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting healthy growth across its renewable energy business.

Operating performance also remained strong. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 63.8% year-on-year to Rs 988.7 crore from Rs 603.5 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin remained resilient at 89.3%, marginally higher than 88.7% reported in the year-ago quarter, highlighting the company's ability to maintain profitability despite rapid expansion.

Renewable energy subsidiary

NTPC Green Energy's board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, or special purpose vehicle (SPV), to develop renewable energy projects.

The company said the proposed SPV will enable future stake dilution under captive and group captive structures, allowing commercial and industrial consumers to participate in renewable energy projects while meeting regulatory requirements. The move is expected to support the company's strategy of expanding its clean energy portfolio and catering to growing demand from industrial customers seeking green power solutions.

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Stake to rise in Andhra Pradesh joint venture

The board also granted in-principle approval to invest up to Rs 28.78 lakh in AP NGEL Harit Amrit Ltd, a joint venture currently owned equally by NTPC Green Energy and Andhra Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd.

Following the proposed investment, NTPC Green Energy's shareholding in the venture will increase to 51%, making AP NGEL Harit Amrit Ltd a subsidiary, subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

