NTPC on Wednesday said the govt has approved investment of Rs 8146.21 crore for construction of Tato-II Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Shi Yomi District of Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement was made after market hours today. NTPC stock closed on a flat note at Rs 339.95 on BSE. NTPC's market cap stood at Rs 3.29 lakh crore. Total 1.48 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.05 crore on BSE.

The stock has gained 60 per cent in two years and risen 114% in three years. It rose 290% in the last five years.

"Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today has approved investment of Rs 8146.21 crore for construction of Tato-II Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Shi Yomi District of Arunachal Pradesh," said NTPC.

The estimated completion period for the project is 72 months. The project has an installed capacity of 700 MW (4 x 175 MW) would produce 2738.06 MU of energy.

The Power generated from this Project will help improve the power supply position in Arunachal Pradesh and will also help in balancing of the national Grid.

The Project will be implemented through a Joint Venture Co. between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Govt. of India shall extend Rs.458.79 crore as budgetary support for construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission line under enabling infrastructure besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs.436.13 crore towards equity share of the State," added NTPC.