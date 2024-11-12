Nykaa Q2 FY25 results: Profit jumps 66% to Rs 13 crore; revenue up 24%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa's parent) on Tuesday recorded a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25) net profit. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 13 crore as against Rs 7.8 crore in the year-ago period. The online fashion retailer's revenue from operations in Q2 FY25 rose 24 per cent to Rs 1,874.7 crore from Rs 1,507 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Related Articles

Operating profit (EBITDA) moved up 29 per cent to Rs 103.7 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 80.6 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved by 18 basis points to 5.5 per cent in the September 2024 quarter (YoY).

Segment-wise, the company said its beauty vertical witnessed strong GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) growth of 29 per cent YoY. "This was fuelled by new customer acquisition growth of 31 per cent YoY, bringing Nykaa's cumulative beauty customer base to 3 crore and One Nykaa cumulative base to 3.7 crore. This contributed to a 22 per cent YoY rise in annual unique transacting customers and a 24 per cent YoY increase in total orders," it stated.

The quarterly results were announced post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Nykaa shares settled 1.73 per cent lower at Rs 179.35. At this price, the stock has climbed 4.52 per cent in 2024 so far as against an 8.86 per cent rise in benchmark BSE Sensex.

Around 1.27 lakh shares of Nykaa changed hands on BSE today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 1.73 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.31 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 51,262.65 crore.

The counter traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 200-day SMA. The scrip's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 41.18. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

According to BSE data, the company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 347.69 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 32.07. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.52 with a return on equity (RoE) of 9.22.

As of September 2024, promoters held a 52.18 per cent stake in Nykaa.