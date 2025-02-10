Nykaa Q3 FY25 results: Profit jumps 61% to Rs 26 crore; revenue up 27%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, parent of online fashion retailer Nykaa, on Monday posted a 61.43 per cent surge, year-on-year (YoY) in its December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) consolidated net profit. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 26.12 crore as against Rs 16.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations climbed 26.75 per cent to Rs 2,267.21 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,788.80 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Segment-wise, revenue for beauty and fashion came at Rs 2,060.01 crore and Rs 199 crore in Q3 FY25, respectively.

The quarterly results were declared post market hours today. Earlier in the day, the stock settled 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 169.60. At this price, it has slipped 12.78 per cent in six months.

Around 1.53 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 1.86 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.62 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 48,489.67 crore.

On technical setup, Nykaa's stock traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day SMA. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 47.42. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's scrip has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 302.86 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 30.18. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.56 with a return on equity (RoE) of 9.96.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 52.16 per cent stake in Nykaa.