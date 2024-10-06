October stock split lineup: Rajnish Retail, Pondy Oxides, HEG Ready among the names to track

Investors should keep an eye on several key stock splits scheduled for October, as nine companies prepare to adjust their share structures between October 9 and October 25. These stock splits are expected to enhance liquidity and make the stocks more accessible to retail investors.

Rajnish Retail Ltd.

Rajnish Retail, involved in the gems and jewelry sector, is set to split its stock in a 5:1 ratio on October 11, 2024. The last trading price was Rs 65.61, and its market cap is Rs 200.85 crore. While the stock has declined 14% in the past three months, it has offered a return of 68% over the last year and an impressive 1069% over the past two years.

New Light Apparels Ltd.

New Light Apparels will undergo a 1:10 stock split on October 10, 2024. The company’s shares are currently priced at Rs 71.97, with a market cap of Rs 56.30 crore. This stock has shown significant growth, with a 269% return in the past three months and a 365% surge so far in 2024.

Jindal Saw Ltd.

Jindal Saw is set to execute a stock split from Rs 2 to Re 1 on October 9, 2024. The company’s last traded price was Rs 726.05, with a market capitalization of Rs 23,215.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock has delivered a 102% return, and in the last two years, it has surged 782%. The 52-week high for Jindal Saw is Rs 760.00, while the low stands at Rs 329.75.

Abans Enterprises Ltd.

Abans Enterprises will split its shares in a 1:5 ratio on October 15, 2024. The last trading price was Rs 178.00, with a market cap of Rs 248.31 crore. The stock has gained 40% in the last six months and rallied 140% over the last five years.

Credent Global Finance Ltd.

Credent Global Finance has announced a 1:5 stock split, which will go into effect on October 15, 2024. The stock's last trading price was Rs 143.30, and its market cap stands at Rs 147.49 crore. Over the last three years, the stock has gained 299%.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals will undergo a 1:2 stock split on October 16, 2024. The company’s last trading price was Rs 1,909.60, with a market capitalization of Rs 2,487.29 crore. Despite a 12% decline in the past month, the stock has surged 285% in 2024 and gained 2050% over the past five years.

Humming Bird Education Ltd.

Humming Bird Education has announced a 1:10 stock split, effective October 18, 2024. The last trading price was Rs 991.00, and the company’s market cap stands at Rs 60.75 crore. The stock has surged 115% over the last six months and 719% over the past two years.

HEG Ltd.

HEG Ltd. will split its shares in a 1:5 ratio on October 18, 2024. The company’s last traded price was Rs 9075.15, with a market capitalization of Rs 9,075.15 crore. The stock has offered a 120% return in the last two years.

POCL Enterprises Ltd.

POCL Enterprises will execute a 1:5 stock split on October 25, 2024. The stock’s last trading price was Rs 766.00, and its market capitalization is Rs 427.12 crore. The 52-week high for POCL Enterprises is Rs 839.45, while the low stands at Rs 170.