OFS today: NLC India shares in focus as floor price set at 10% discount; key details

After Central Bank of India, Coal India Ltd and NHPC India Ltd, the government is now looking to raise about Rs 1,260.50 crore from NLC India Ltd, with offer for sale (OFS) for non-retail investors set to open on Tuesday at a floor price of Rs 303 apiece. This is at 9.92 per cent discount to NLC India's Monday closing price of Rs 336.40 on NSE. The government has raised Rs 12,165.85 crore so far from the three issue of FY27. NLC India would be the fourth one. The base size comprised of 2 per cent equity or 2.77 crore shares, with green shoe option of 1 per cent or 1.39 crore shares. Given the 10 per cent discount, NLC India shares may see some negative reaction initially.

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The NLC India OFS comes at a time when the scrip had gained 41 per cent over the previous six months. Up to 25,000 shares will be offered to the eligible employees of the NLC India, in accordance with the terms and conditions provided in the OFS guidelines, or any other limit as may be approved by the competent authority.

The eligible employees may apply for shares up to Rs 5,00,000. However, any bids by eligible employees will be considered for allocation, in the first instance, for an amount up to Rs 2,00,000 only. Only non-Retail investors will be allowed to place their bids on today, June 9, 2026.

The OFS will continue to take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges commencing at 9:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and shall close on the same date at 3:30 pm IST.

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"In the event that the Oversubscription Option is exercised, the Equity Shares forming part of the Base Offer Size and the Oversubscription Option i.e. 4,15,99,098 Equity Shares will collectively, hereinafter be referred to as "Offer Shares" while in the event that such Oversubscription Option is not exercised, the Equity Shares forming part of the Base Offer Size will be referred to as offer shares," NLC India said.

FY26 OFSes by government

Data showed the government raised Rs 16,885.56 crore from stake sales in FY26, trimming stakes in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Indian Railways Finance Corporation Ltd via OFSes. The amount included remittance from SUUTI at Rs 2,373.77 crore.