Ola Electric, BSE, Infosys: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday as the profit booking weighed on the sentiments ahead of quarterly earnings for the September 2025 period. Traders will be looking at global cues in the coming days. BSE Sensex fell 153.09 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 81,773.66, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 62.15 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 25,046.15 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Ola Electric Mobility, Infosys and BSE are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Infosys | Caution | Resistance: 1,555 | Support: Rs 1,420

While Infosys remains in a broader bearish structure defined by lower highs and lower lows, it is currently testing a critical inflection point. A nascent bullish signal has emerged as the daily RSI has crossed above 50, suggesting waning downward momentum. The immediate outlook now hinges entirely on the defense of a key support zone between Rs 1,440 and Rs 1,420. A firm bounce from this level could fuel a counter-trend rally toward the Rs 1,555-1,560 resistance, where it would likely confront a confluence of moving averages. However, any failure to hold this support would invalidate the potential for a rebound and likely trigger a resumption of the downtrend towards Rs 1,375 level.



Advertisement

BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,560 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,140

BSE has corrected 33 per cent from its peak but it is now showing signs of a reversal. A key development was Monday's breakout above the 200-day SMA, confirmed by a bullish candlestick pattern. The stock now faces a critical resistance cluster near the Rs 2,270-2,280 level, which aligns with a falling trendline, the 50-day SMA and the 23.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. A decisive close above Rs 2,280 is the trigger for a new bullish phase with an initial upside target of Rs 2,560. The bullish view is supported by a bullish crossover in the Daily RSI. The trade setup remains valid as long as the stock holds above the Rs 2,140 support level.



Advertisement

Ola Electric Mobility | Caution | Resistance: 56 | Support: Rs 48

Ola Electric's bearish trend remains dominant with a series of lower highs and lower lows defining the price action for over a month. A key test is now underway at the 20-week SMA support at Rs 48 levels. While a bounce from this level is possible, it is likely to be capped by a strong resistance band between Rs 55 and Rs 56. This level is reinforced by the convergence of two key moving averages. Given the prevailing momentum, traders should avoid long positions until a decisive and sustained trend reversal is confirmed.