COMPANIES

NEWS

Page Industries declares Rs 150 dividend; check record date, Q1 results

Page Industries reports a 22% increase in Q1 net profit to ₹201 crore. Despite this positive growth, shares fell by 2%.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025 3:52 PM IST
EBITDA surged by 21% to ₹295 crore, with margins expanding by 340 basis points to 22.4%.
SUMMARY
  • Net profit rose 22% to ₹201 crore in Q1
  • Revenue increased by 3% to ₹1,316 crore
  • EBITDA surged 21% with margins at 22.4%

Page Industries Ltd. announced a 22% rise in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year, amounting to ₹201 crore, up from ₹165 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue also showed an improvement, growing by 3% to reach ₹1,316 crore. Meanwhile, EBITDA surged by 21% to ₹295 crore, with margins expanding by 340 basis points to 22.4%. Despite these robust financials for the April-June period, the company's shares declined by 2% on August 7. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹150 per share, setting the record date for August 13, with the payment scheduled on or before September 5, 2025.

VS Ganesh, Managing Director of Page Industries, expressed contentment over the performance, stating, "I am happy to share that we have achieved PAT growth 21.5% in the quarter. We continue to expand our consumer reach, pursue several product innovation and process automation initiatives while focussing on optimum market investments and cost efficiency measures."

The company's management noted subdued consumption patterns this quarter, which impacted sales growth. Contributing factors included a shift in festive consumption and geopolitical tensions. However, their online business continues to thrive, maintaining stable product pricing and focusing on efficient resource management.

Despite the positive earnings report, shares of Page Industries were trading 0.86% lower at ₹45,865.05. Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 6%. The company remains committed to sustaining its margins through strategic marketing investments and digital transformation efforts.

As noted in an exchange filing, "The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before September 5, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing." This suggests the company's ongoing efforts to reward shareholders amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 7, 2025 3:44 PM IST
