Page Industries declares Rs 150 dividend; check record date, Q1 results

Page Industries Ltd. announced a 22% rise in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year, amounting to ₹201 crore, up from ₹165 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue also showed an improvement, growing by 3% to reach ₹1,316 crore. Meanwhile, EBITDA surged by 21% to ₹295 crore, with margins expanding by 340 basis points to 22.4%. Despite these robust financials for the April-June period, the company's shares declined by 2% on August 7. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹150 per share, setting the record date for August 13, with the payment scheduled on or before September 5, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

VS Ganesh, Managing Director of Page Industries, expressed contentment over the performance, stating, "I am happy to share that we have achieved PAT growth 21.5% in the quarter. We continue to expand our consumer reach, pursue several product innovation and process automation initiatives while focussing on optimum market investments and cost efficiency measures."

The company's management noted subdued consumption patterns this quarter, which impacted sales growth. Contributing factors included a shift in festive consumption and geopolitical tensions. However, their online business continues to thrive, maintaining stable product pricing and focusing on efficient resource management.

Despite the positive earnings report, shares of Page Industries were trading 0.86% lower at ₹45,865.05. Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 6%. The company remains committed to sustaining its margins through strategic marketing investments and digital transformation efforts.

Advertisement

As noted in an exchange filing, "The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before September 5, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing." This suggests the company's ongoing efforts to reward shareholders amidst fluctuating market conditions.