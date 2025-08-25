Patanjali Foods shares bonus issue: Baba Ramdev-led firm announces record date

Patanjali Foods has announced record date for first ever bonus issue. The record date for the issue of bonus shares is September 11, 2025. The company's stock will also trade ex-dividend on September 3 this year. The company has announced dividend of Rs 2 per share.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, September 11, 2025, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the bonus equity shares," said Patanjali Foods.

On July 17, Baba Ramdev led firm declared its inaugural bonus share issue in the ratio of 2:1.

"The company will issue shares in the 2:1 ratio," it said in an exchange filing. Shareholders will be eligible to receive two bonus shares for each share owned, although the record date has yet to be specified.

In the previous session, Patanjali Foods', formerly Ruchi Soya, shares ended 0.47% lower at Rs 1804 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 65,397 crore.

Patanjali Foods was acquired by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore. The acquisition marked a strategic move through an insolvency process. Additionally, in 2022, the company initiated a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) to raise Rs 4,300 crore, largely aimed at settling existing debts from Ruchi Soya.

Historically, Patanjali Foods has consistently distributed dividends, including an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share and Rs 6 per share in November and March 2024, respectively.