Patel Retail IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP and listing date

Patel Retail is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, August 22. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either by weekend or latest by Monday 25. The retail supermarket chain saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of Patel Retail was open for bidding between August 19 and August 21, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 240-255 per share with a lot size of 58 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 242.76 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of 85.18 lakh shares worth Rs 217.21 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.02 lakh shares worth Rs 25.55 crore.

The IPO was overall subscribed a whopping 95.70 times, attracting bids worth Rs 19,075 crore, with over 28 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked an astounding 272.43 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 108.18 times. The allocation for employees and retail investors were booked 25.37 times and 42.49 times respectively.

Incorporated in 2008, Ambernath-based Patel Retail is a retail supermarket chain that operates primarily in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas. The stores offer a wide range of products, including food, non-food, general merchandise, and apparel. It opened its first store under the brand name 'Patel’s R Mart' and has 43 stores across Thane and Raigad districts as of May 31, 2025.

The grey market premium of Patel Retail has remained firm despite mixed market conditions, thanks to bumper bidding. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 50 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 20 per cent for the investors. The GMP has remained firm throughout the bidding process.

Fedex Securities is the sole book running lead manager of Patel Retail IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE. Refund shall be initiated by Monday, August 25 and shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Tuesday, August 26 as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Patel Retail, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Patel Retail Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.