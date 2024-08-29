scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
PB Fintech block deal: Tencent may sell 2.1% stake in Policybazaar parent for Rs 1,610 crore

Feedback

PB Fintech block deal: Tencent may sell 2.1% stake in Policybazaar parent for Rs 1,610 crore

Tencent Cloud Europe held 1,94,48,750 shares, accounting for 4.26 per cent stake in PB Fintech at the end of June quarter.

Tencent Cloud Europe had in May 2023 sold 94,16,250 PB Fintech shares on BSE at around Rs 596.66 apiece. On Wednesday, the stock closed at Rs 1,737.10 per share, down 2.09 per cent. Tencent Cloud Europe had in May 2023 sold 94,16,250 PB Fintech shares on BSE at around Rs 596.66 apiece. On Wednesday, the stock closed at Rs 1,737.10 per share, down 2.09 per cent.

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, the parent entity of Policybazaar, are in focus on Thursday morning amid a report suggesting shareholder Tencent Cloud Europe is looking to offload 2.1 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,610 crore. Nearly 97 lakh shares may change hands, CNBC-TV18 said while suggesting the floor price for the transaction at Rs 1,660.20 apiece, which is at a 4.5 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price.

The deal is said to be subject to a 60-day lock-in period for the seller, it quoted sources as saying. Tencent Cloud Europe had in May 2023 sold 94,16,250 PB Fintech shares on BSE at around Rs 596.66 apiece. On Wednesday, the stock closed at Rs 1,737.10 per share, down 2.09 per cent.

At the end of June quarter, Tencent Cloud Europe was left with 1,94,48,750 shares, owning 4.26 per cent stake in PB Fintech.

In its June quarter results, PB Fintech reported 46.1 per cent YoY jump in core online premiums, which lifted core platform business insurance revenue by 40.1 per cent YoY. New initiatives’ premium growth was stronger at 2.3 times YoY. Adjusted Ebitda margin rose 144 bps YoY to 4.9 per cent for the quarter. Adjusted profit at Rs 43.40 crore was above estimates.

"We are increasing revenue estimates, but lowering margin expectations, which changes our FY25E/26E adj. Ebitda by (1.4) per cent/1.6 per cent. We are reducing our cost of equity assumption to 13.5 per cent and rolling over the valuation to Sep-26E, yielding an increased DCF-based target price of Rs 1,370 (earlier INR1,160). Valuations continue to be steep at FY26E/27E EV/Ebitda of 106.7x/56.1x; retain ‘REDUCE’," Nuvama id earlier this month.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
PB Fintech Ltd
PB Fintech Ltd